TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Plans $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

TPG RE Finance Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years. TPG RE Finance Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 97.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.0%.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

TPG RE Finance Trust Trading Up 2.0 %

TRTX stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.03. 186,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.10. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $8.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 158.41 and a current ratio of 158.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPG RE Finance Trust

Institutional Trading of TPG RE Finance Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 327,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 152,317 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 191,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 8,542 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 59,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.