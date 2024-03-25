Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SIO) Shares Bought by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SIO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,031,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 98.33% of Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF worth $101,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at $570,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SIO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.49. 80 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.72. Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $25.49.

The Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF (SIO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds income producing debt securities of any type, rating, and maturity, selected using a bottom-up security selection process.

