Toncoin Price Hits $5.36 (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 25th. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion and approximately $340.82 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for $5.36 or 0.00007987 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 39.3% higher against the dollar.

Toncoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,104,625,113 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,104,625,951.050338 with 3,470,119,975.2102675 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.45190517 USD and is up 6.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 232 active market(s) with $307,668,105.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

