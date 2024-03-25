TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00), with a volume of 2735152 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).
TomCo Energy Stock Up 9.3 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of £1.83 million, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.72.
About TomCo Energy
TomCo Energy Plc engages in the oil shale exploration and evaluation activities primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds 100% interests in nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.
