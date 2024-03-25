TMX Group (TSE:X) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Outperform

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$41.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$36.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.44% from the company’s previous close.

X has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. CIBC raised their price target on TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on TMX Group to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$36.57.

TMX Group Trading Up 4.2 %

TSE:X traded up C$1.41 on Monday, reaching C$35.21. 216,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,151. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$34.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.38. TMX Group has a 52-week low of C$26.58 and a 52-week high of C$36.21.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37. The firm had revenue of C$301.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$300.05 million. TMX Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, analysts expect that TMX Group will post 1.6204276 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 95,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total transaction of C$3,234,636.08. In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 95,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total value of C$3,234,636.08. Also, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total value of C$534,744.80. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

