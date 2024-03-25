Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) were down 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.23. Approximately 30,436,518 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 23,517,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

Tilray Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $2.01. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.30.

Get Tilray alerts:

Insider Activity at Tilray

In other news, CEO Irwin D. Simon purchased 53,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $100,956.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,033,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,822,149.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Irwin D. Simon bought 53,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $100,956.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,033,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,149.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carl A. Merton purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $37,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 96,300 shares of company stock valued at $183,210. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tilray Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Tilray by 188.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 9.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.