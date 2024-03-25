Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) were down 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.23. Approximately 30,436,518 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 23,517,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.
Tilray Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $2.01. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.30.
Insider Activity at Tilray
In other news, CEO Irwin D. Simon purchased 53,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $100,956.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,033,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,822,149.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Carl A. Merton purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $37,400. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 96,300 shares of company stock valued at $183,210. Insiders own 0.68% of the company's stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Tilray Company Profile
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
