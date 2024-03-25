Threshold Trading 11.1% Higher This Week (T)

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 25th. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $381.55 million and $24.84 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0382 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00007942 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00026138 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00015597 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001682 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,523.45 or 0.99987063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00012177 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.71 or 0.00150595 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold Profile

T is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,622,255,780.507149 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03803838 USD and is down -1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $32,583,136.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

