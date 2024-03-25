Thompson Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 391 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 221.1% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 27,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 18,647 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,305,000 after buying an additional 118,673 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 339.9% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 13,157 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 248,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,656,000 after buying an additional 21,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $92.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $62.15 and a 12 month high of $93.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.16 and its 200 day moving average is $81.57.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
