Thompson Investment Management Inc. Purchases 218 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 106.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 18.5% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 720,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,209,000 after buying an additional 19,931 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,735,240,000 after buying an additional 971,032 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 753.5% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 17,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 65.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 755,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,014,000 after buying an additional 297,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:DLR opened at $138.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.89. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.33 and a 1-year high of $154.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 164.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.87.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

