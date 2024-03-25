Thompson Investment Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Hasbro in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $54.84 on Monday. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $73.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.49.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a positive return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.12%.

HAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

