Theta Fuel One Day Trading Volume Reaches $12.37 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $564.69 million and approximately $12.37 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0870 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.96 or 0.00082734 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00024726 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00010729 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00017405 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00008335 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,492,184,552 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

