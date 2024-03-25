The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by ZRC Wealth Management LLC

ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 770.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,820 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,068 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 255.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 12,291 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 213,601 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in Walt Disney by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,578 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,551 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $116.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.80. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $117.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.41 billion, a PE ratio of 71.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Macquarie lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.05.

Walt Disney Company Profile



The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

