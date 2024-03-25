The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Receives $73.46 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.46.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Southern stock opened at $69.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $76.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.49. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southern will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Southern’s payout ratio is 77.14%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $334,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,672,210.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $334,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,672,210.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,063. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $631,068,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Southern by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,444,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,153,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707,845 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $369,131,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 38.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,547,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 5,840.2% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,949,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

