The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $366.76.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Ariston Services Group bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $430,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $390.28 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

