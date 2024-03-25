The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.16.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GT shares. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.80 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,102,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,742,000 after purchasing an additional 576,369 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,978,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870,381 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,180,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,862,000 after acquiring an additional 353,758 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 554,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 18,670 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GT opened at $13.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.12. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.83.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

