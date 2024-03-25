The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target to $104.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $91.00 to $104.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.08.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $78.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.76. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $52.93 and a 12 month high of $84.38.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.39 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.63%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $176,188.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,086. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,874. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $176,188.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 38.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,239,000 after purchasing an additional 40,819 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 831,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,177,000 after acquiring an additional 359,371 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 764,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,968,000 after acquiring an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 383.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 58,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 46,658 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

