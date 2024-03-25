The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (OTCMKTS:FSDK)

The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky (OTCMKTS:FSDK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky Stock Performance
Shares of First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky stock remained flat at $66.00 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.74. First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $68.30.
First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky Company Profile
