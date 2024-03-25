The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.72.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZEK. TheStreet raised shares of AZEK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of AZEK from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of AZEK in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $483,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,227,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,697,740.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $483,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,227,444 shares in the company, valued at $45,697,740.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $4,671,501.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,721.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,431 shares of company stock valued at $6,212,712. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in AZEK by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in AZEK by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its position in AZEK by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in AZEK by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter.

AZEK stock opened at $49.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.99. AZEK has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $50.54.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. AZEK had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $240.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.12 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AZEK will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

