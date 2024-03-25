Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Bill Few Associates Inc.

Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,186 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,254,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $173.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.41. The stock has a market cap of $553.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.37 and a 1 year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $297.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.15.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

