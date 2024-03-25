Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TRNO. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

TRNO stock opened at $64.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.65. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 0.81.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $86.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.06 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 46.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 122.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 30,838 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,919,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,009,000 after buying an additional 168,728 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 598,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,967,000 after acquiring an additional 46,475 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 63.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 27,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 10,617 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 11.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,113,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,632,000 after acquiring an additional 411,973 shares during the period.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

