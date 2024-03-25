Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Price Target Raised to $73.00 at Piper Sandler

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TRNO. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TRNO

Terreno Realty Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE TRNO opened at $64.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 0.81. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $65.64.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $86.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.06 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 46.76% and a return on equity of 5.55%. On average, analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 99.45%.

Institutional Trading of Terreno Realty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $49,505,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 91,086.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 713,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,688,000 after purchasing an additional 712,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 18.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,642,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,935,000 after purchasing an additional 574,544 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,279,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,873,000 after purchasing an additional 549,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 828,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,107,000 after acquiring an additional 529,563 shares in the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.