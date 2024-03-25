TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Trading 11.4% Higher

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.74. 14,592,335 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 20,771,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,482 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in TeraWulf by 17,705.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 15,050 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TeraWulf during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in TeraWulf during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in TeraWulf during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

