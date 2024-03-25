Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNABY) to Issue Dividend of $0.21 on April 29th

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.2091 per share on Monday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of Tenaga Nasional Berhad stock opened at $9.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.30. Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of -0.12.

Get Tenaga Nasional Berhad alerts:

About Tenaga Nasional Berhad

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko.

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaga Nasional Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaga Nasional Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.