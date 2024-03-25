Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $56.50

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.50 and last traded at $56.25, with a volume of 317453 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.57.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TPX

Tempur Sealy International Stock Up 2.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.16 and a 200 day moving average of $46.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 239.67% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,129,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,938,000 after buying an additional 16,087 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 78.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 954,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,359,000 after acquiring an additional 419,638 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 61.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,677,000 after acquiring an additional 111,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 17.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 133,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 20,251 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tempur Sealy International

(Get Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.