TELUS (TSE:T) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$26.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$28.00. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.36.

TSE T traded down C$0.31 on Monday, reaching C$21.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,912,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,271. TELUS has a twelve month low of C$21.16 and a twelve month high of C$28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of C$31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.54.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of C$5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.0008961 EPS for the current year.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

