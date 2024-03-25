Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.
TNK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Teekay Tankers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.
Teekay Tankers Price Performance
Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.81). Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $194.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.93 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Teekay Tankers Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Teekay Tankers’s payout ratio is 6.73%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the second quarter worth about $20,904,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,508,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 35.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,675,406 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,140,000 after purchasing an additional 437,348 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 706.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,130,000 after purchasing an additional 323,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $15,697,000. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.
Teekay Tankers Company Profile
Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.
