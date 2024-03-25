Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.52

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$40.52 and last traded at C$40.52, with a volume of 326 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$40.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Tecsys and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Tecsys in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Tecsys Trading Up 1.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$601.23 million, a P/E ratio of 288.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. Tecsys had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of C$43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$42.95 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tecsys Inc. will post 0.609291 EPS for the current year.

Tecsys Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.57%.

Tecsys Company Profile

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

