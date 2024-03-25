TD Cowen Upgrades Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) to “Outperform”

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $1,500.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $1,400.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,160.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,230.18.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,353.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,258.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,054.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $601.29 and a 12-month high of $1,438.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom will post 36.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,387,692 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,347,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,386,994,000 after buying an additional 3,089,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,481,646,000 after buying an additional 1,836,795 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Broadcom by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,330,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,044,294,000 after buying an additional 1,006,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,941,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,695,521,000 after purchasing an additional 309,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after purchasing an additional 651,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

