TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Senior Officer Acquires C$143,104.00 in Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$55.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$143,104.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Dawn Elizabeth De Lima acquired 750 shares of TC Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$54.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,860.00.

Shares of TSE TRP traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$55.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,208,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,807,271. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of C$43.70 and a 1 year high of C$57.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$53.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$51.05.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C$1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C$0.27. TC Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of C$4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.94 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 4.1479514 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.64%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. CIBC increased their price target on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$57.00 price target on TC Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$55.35.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

