Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Shares Gap Up to $8.92

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.92, but opened at $10.34. Target Hospitality shares last traded at $10.88, with a volume of 1,849,687 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Target Hospitality from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered Target Hospitality from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Target Hospitality from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Target Hospitality Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average of $11.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 53.91% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $126.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the third quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 56,471 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,582,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,378,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 133,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 99,019 shares during the period. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

