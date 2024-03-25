Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $30.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.31. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $43.51.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.86 million. Research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,490,017 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $114,028,000 after buying an additional 2,372,458 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,011 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 16,586 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 23.9% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,572,000 after purchasing an additional 293,250 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth $2,295,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 252.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,122,915 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,323,000 after purchasing an additional 804,488 shares during the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

