Syscoin (SYS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.16 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000417 BTC on major exchanges. Syscoin has a market cap of $228.71 million and $5.16 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,051.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $496.79 or 0.00709177 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00061984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.98 or 0.00128444 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 783,287,645 coins. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin (SYS) is a blockchain protocol founded in 2014 by Sebastian Schepis, designed to merge the security of Bitcoin with the functionality of Ethereum into a single, scalable platform. It supports the creation of decentralized applications and custom tokens, leveraging a dual-chain architecture that includes the Ethereum-compatible NEVM and a Bitcoin-based Syscoin UTXO blockchain. Syscoin aims to offer fast, secure, and low-cost transactions, with features like optimistic and ZK rollups for enhanced scalability. Led by the non-profit Syscoin Foundation, with development spearheaded by SYS Labs, the ecosystem fosters innovation in decentralized finance (DeFi) and NFT marketplaces. Syscoin’s unique blend of Bitcoin’s and Ethereum’s strengths positions it as a versatile and efficient blockchain for a wide range of applications.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

