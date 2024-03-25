Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 553,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Sysco makes up approximately 1.6% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $40,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 74.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.88. 2,452,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,047,269. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.90%.

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

