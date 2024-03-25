Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 690,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,952 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.14% of Sysco worth $50,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 263.4% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 24,650 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,057,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 161.7% during the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 57,939.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 26,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,598,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SYY traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.89. 1,169,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,039,176. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The company has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.38.

In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

