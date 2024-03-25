Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Sypris Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SYPR

Sypris Solutions Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

Shares of SYPR stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. Sypris Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Sypris Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 506,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 25,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,939,000. 24.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.