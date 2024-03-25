Surge Energy Inc. (ZPTAF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0296 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Surge Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZPTAF opened at $5.44 on Monday. Surge Energy has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $7.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

