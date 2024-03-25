Surge Energy Inc. (SGY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on April 15th

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Surge Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

SGY stock opened at C$7.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$745.30 million, a PE ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.66. Surge Energy has a 12 month low of C$5.89 and a 12 month high of C$9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.53). The business had revenue of C$168.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$179.30 million. Surge Energy had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 1.87%. Equities analysts expect that Surge Energy will post 0.829932 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGY has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Surge Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Surge Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.03.

In other Surge Energy news, Senior Officer Jared Andrew Renton Ducs sold 3,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total transaction of C$29,182.86. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Sparky properties located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Carbonates properties located in the Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan; the Manitoba properties located in the west of Brandon, Manitoba; and the Minors properties located across the Alberta and Saskatchewan.

