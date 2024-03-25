Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) PT Raised to $125.00 at Compass Point

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Compass Point from $116.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SUI. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.17.

NYSE:SUI opened at $128.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.88. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $102.74 and a 52-week high of $143.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 112.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 326.32%.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $65,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,092. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

