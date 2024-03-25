Substratum (SUB) Price Hits $0.0004

Substratum (SUB) traded down 24.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 211.6% higher against the US dollar. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and $0.60 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00008191 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00026726 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00015729 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001672 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67,212.47 or 1.00120029 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00012094 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.82 or 0.00150188 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00035945 USD and is down -24.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $124.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

