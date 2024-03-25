STP (STPT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11.57 Million

STP (STPT) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last week, STP has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One STP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0744 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges. STP has a market cap of $144.46 million and $11.57 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00008368 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00026594 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00015627 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001660 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,950.31 or 0.99642049 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00012131 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.11 or 0.00148999 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About STP

STP is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.07426147 USD and is up 8.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $11,691,138.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

