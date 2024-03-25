Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 2.0% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,106,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,625,383. The company has a market capitalization of $236.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

