StockNews.com Upgrades Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SWKS. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.10.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SWKS opened at $105.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.84. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $118.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.23%.

Institutional Trading of Skyworks Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.