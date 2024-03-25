StockNews.com Lowers Xerox (NYSE:XRX) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Shares of XRX opened at $17.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -85.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. Xerox has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Xerox will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -500.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XRX. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xerox by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 63,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Xerox by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 45,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xerox by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 64,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Xerox by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in Xerox by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 36,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

