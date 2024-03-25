StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Up 0.7 %

SB Financial Group stock opened at $13.98 on Thursday. SB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.24. The stock has a market cap of $94.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.68.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $15.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. Research analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SB Financial Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBFG. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $289,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $292,000. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

