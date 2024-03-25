StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $3.76 on Friday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.07.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 28.92% and a negative net margin of 14.88%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMCF. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
