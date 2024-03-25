StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of First Capital stock opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.62. First Capital has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.38 million for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 24.96%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. First Capital’s payout ratio is presently 28.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCAP. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Capital by 23,700.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Capital by 99.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in First Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Capital by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in First Capital by 10.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

