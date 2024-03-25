StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVU opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $29.52 million, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.69. CPI Aerostructures has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $4.34.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in CPI Aerostructures in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 41.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 37,045 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 272.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 65,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 36.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

