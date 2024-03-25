StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.17. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $1.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. Boxer Capital LLC owned approximately 4.74% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

