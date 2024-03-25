StockNews.com Downgrades LendingClub (NYSE:LC) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LC. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.08.

LC opened at $8.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. LendingClub has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $10.92.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. LendingClub had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $185.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LendingClub will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 190.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 400,189 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the third quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 40.7% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 39.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,761 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 253.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 121,756 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 87,332 shares during the period. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

