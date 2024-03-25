StockNews.com Downgrades AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AMN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.25.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

AMN stock opened at $63.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.89. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $112.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $818.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.14 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Caroline Grace bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $991,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,449.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Caroline Grace acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $991,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,449.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson acquired 6,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.75 per share, with a total value of $401,420.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,681. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 26,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,899. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Featured Stories

